OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified one victim in the investigation into suspicious deaths at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont. that led to a doctor being charged with first-degree murder.

In a release, OPP said Albert Poidinger, 89, of Pointe-Claire, Que. was pronounced dead at the hospital after police arrived last Thursday evening.

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, of Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Que. has been charged with first-degree murder and is in custody. His next court appearance is April 6.

"Dr. Nadler maintains his innocence," his lawyer Alan Brass told CTV News Ottawa. Brass said the charges against Nadler will be rigorously defended.

OPP say their investigation into multiple suspicious deaths at the Hawkesbury General Hospital is in its early stages, but police claim they had strong evidence to lay first-degree murder charges against the 35-year-old Nadler.

"Our investigators had the grounds to definitely lay the first-degree murder charge in one case, but there were signs that made us think we need to look further at other recent deaths at the hospital," Bill Dickson, Acting Manager of Media Relations for the OPP, said.

Dickson couldn’t provide a timeline or specify how many deaths they were investigating. He also did not specify how recent the deaths would be in order to be considered.

The Hawkesbury hospital's website lists Nadler as a hospitalist, a physician who practices in a hospital and cares for a variety of patients.

He graduated from McGill University in 2010, according to the website of the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons, the regulatory body for doctors in the province. Nadler acquired an internal medicine specialty in September 2019, and became an active member of the college in February 2020, the Ontario college's website says.

Hawkesbury is about 110 kilometres east of Ottawa, near the border with Quebec.