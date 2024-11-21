Police identify Little Italy assault suspect

The Ottawa Police Service says officers have identified a suspect, as the investigation continues into an alleged assault in Little Italy earlier this month.

Police say a victim was standing at an intersection of Somerset Street West near Preston Street at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 2.

The suspect allegedly approached and assaulted the victim "without provocation," according to police.

The suspect then fled the area on foot going westbound on Somerset Street West.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 at extension 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the suspect's photo and description from our story while police continue to investigate.