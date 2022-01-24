Authorities have released the identity of the Kemptville man who died in a weekend snowmobile crash in Limoges, southeast of Ottawa.

The crash happened on a trail east of Des Benevoles Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Monday the driver was Richard Mclean, 51, of Kemptville. A post-mortem examination has been ordered.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.