Police identify Kemptville man who died in snowmobile crash
Published Monday, January 24, 2022 3:57PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 24, 2022 3:57PM EST
Authorities have released the identity of the Kemptville man who died in a weekend snowmobile crash in Limoges, southeast of Ottawa.
The crash happened on a trail east of Des Benevoles Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Monday the driver was Richard Mclean, 51, of Kemptville. A post-mortem examination has been ordered.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.