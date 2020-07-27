Advertisement
Police identify body located behind Ottawa school on Carsons Road
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Monday, July 27, 2020 7:55PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:41AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have identified the body found near an east end school Monday night as 21-year-old Mohamed Hassan. The homicide unit is investigating.
Police tape surrounds Collège catholique Samuel-Genest school at 704 Carsons Rd.
Police responded to the scene Monday evening.
More to come...
Police responded to a call about a deceased male body located behind Samuel Genest HS at approx 5:15pm. Several sections attending including Homicide Unit. The victim has not been identified.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 27, 2020
This is an ongoing investigation, no further details available at this time.#ottnews
RELATED IMAGES