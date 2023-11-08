OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police identify body found near Smith Falls, Ont. as missing man

    Police say Steven Tate, 34, was reported missing on Nov. 4. (OPP) Police say Steven Tate, 34, was reported missing on Nov. 4. (OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police have identified a body that was discovered along Highway 15 near Smiths Falls, Ont. on Wednesday.

    In an update on Thursday, police identified the body as Steven Tate, 34, of Montague Township, who was reported missing on Nov. 4.

    The body was located on Nov. 8 by OPP Emergency Response Team members.

    Highway 15 was closed for a period of time while police investigated.

    The man's disappearance is the third missing persons investigation in Smith Falls this past year. Police did not link Tate's disappearance with the other two investigations.

     

    In October, the OPP announced its Criminal Investigation Branch was overseeing the investigation into the disappearance of a 34-year-old named Robert or Robbie from Smiths Falls. It's believed he went missing sometime between October 12 and 18.

    There is also an ongoing investigation into a man who disappeared a year ago. Lawrence Bertrim was 42 when he was last seen on Sept. 30, 2022 in Smiths Falls. Earlier this year, police issued a new call for clues into his disappearance. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.

    Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News