Police identify body found near Smith Falls, Ont. as missing man

Ontario Provincial Police have identified a body that was discovered along Highway 15 near Smiths Falls, Ont. on Wednesday.

In an update on Thursday, police identified the body as Steven Tate, 34, of Montague Township, who was reported missing on Nov. 4.

The body was located on Nov. 8 by OPP Emergency Response Team members.

Highway 15 was closed for a period of time while police investigated.

The man's disappearance is the third missing persons investigation in Smith Falls this past year. Police did not link Tate's disappearance with the other two investigations.

#LanarkOPP is investigating the discovery of a body along #Hwy15 near #SmithsFalls. Early in the investigation. We cannot confirm any connection to ongoing missing person investigations. Hwy 15 will be temporarily closed in the area. Avoid area, follow detours^jt pic.twitter.com/xh1kTu8xUS — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 8, 2023

In October, the OPP announced its Criminal Investigation Branch was overseeing the investigation into the disappearance of a 34-year-old named Robert or Robbie from Smiths Falls. It's believed he went missing sometime between October 12 and 18.

MISSING: OPP Criminal Investigation Branch now overseeing missing person inv. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 34 y/o Robert/Robbie is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or@CanStopCrime

at 1-800-222-8477. ^am pic.twitter.com/4RfhI5eywy — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 20, 2023

There is also an ongoing investigation into a man who disappeared a year ago. Lawrence Bertrim was 42 when he was last seen on Sept. 30, 2022 in Smiths Falls. Earlier this year, police issued a new call for clues into his disappearance.