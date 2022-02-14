Advertisement
Police identify 51-year-old struck and killed by backhoe in Hawkesbury
Published Monday, February 14, 2022 11:16AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 15, 2022 2:07PM EST
Police are investigating after a pedestrian died when he was struck by a backhoe on Tupper St. in Hawkesbury, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Police are investigating after a pedestrian died when he was struck by a backhoe in Hawkesbury, Ont. over the weekend.
OPP said it happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Tupper Street. The backhoe, being driven by a 33-year-old man, was heading southbound when it struck a 51-year-old man.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. On Tuesday, police identified him as Denis Gourgon.
Hawkesbury OPP are investigating the cause of the crash.