Police hunt man wanted for human trafficking
Shawn Kenneth Tanner, 46, of Ottawa is described as white, six feet tall with a shaved head, trimmed dark beard and thick eyebrows. (Ottawa Police Handout)
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 4:45PM EST
The Ottawa Police are trying to track down a wanted man in our city.
A warrant has been issued for Shawn Kenneth Tanner, 46, of Ottawa.
He's wanted for Human Trafficking offences.
Tanner is white, six feet tall with a shaved head, trimmed dark beard and thick eyebrows.
Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5683.