

Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police are trying to track down a wanted man in our city.

A warrant has been issued for Shawn Kenneth Tanner, 46, of Ottawa.

He's wanted for Human Trafficking offences.

Tanner is white, six feet tall with a shaved head, trimmed dark beard and thick eyebrows.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5683.