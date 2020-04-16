OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed while taking out the garbage on Easter Sunday in the east-end.

Frontline officers responded to a call about a man being stabbed in the 1000 block of Donald Street around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the victim was taking out the garbage when he was approached by a man and stabbed in the lower abdomen.

The 26-year-old victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a mask with eye slits, black clothing and ankle height shoes, and had a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him do not approach.

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5366.