OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say the Guns and Gangs Unit is looking for a suspect after a man turned up at the Queensway Carleton Hospital Sunday with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim is 20 years old and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It's not yet known where the shooting first took place. The man arrived at the hospital at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.