

The Canadian Press





Police in southeastern Ontario are reminding people to be cautious on thin or unstable ice after emergency crews helped four people off a lake on Sunday.

Provincial police in Peterborough County say they received a call from someone concerned about people walking on the centre of Rice Lake in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough, Ont.

Police say they arrived with medics and firefighters to find four people fishing on the lake, apparently unaware that the ice beneath them was unstable.

They were helped off the ice safely, and there were no injuries.

Investigators say one of the adults was then charged for fishing without a license.

Police and firefighters say frozen rivers are never completely safe, and that the risk increases with warmer spring temperatures.