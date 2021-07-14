CANTLEY, QUE. -- MRC des Collines police say they’ve evacuated the water park at Mont Cascades in Cantley, Que. because of a reported gun threat.

In a release, police said one man reportedly pointed what appeared to be a long gun or an imitation gun at an employee at the park.

Police said they deployed a large number of officers.

The road leading to the park is closed at rue de Chamonix. People are being allowed to leave but no one can enter.

No other information was made immediately available.

This is a developing story. More to come.