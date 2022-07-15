Police defend actions after three people arrested during cyclist traffic stop in Gatineau, Que.

Police defend actions after three people arrested during cyclist traffic stop in Gatineau, Que.

Witness video shows Gatineau police restraining an individual during a traffic stop in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday. (Witness video) Witness video shows Gatineau police restraining an individual during a traffic stop in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday. (Witness video)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina