Police deem Ottawa explosion criminal

The explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.

The explosion on Feb. 13 destroyed several homes under construction on Blossom Pass Terrace in Orléans. Residents within several hundred metres were evacuated and many homes nearby were damaged. Twelve people were injured, including children.

Police said Wednesday that the arson unit has taken over the investigation.

"On Feb. 18, the Arson Unit took over as the lead agency for this investigation as the circumstances surrounding the explosion were deemed criminal," police said in a news release.

Police did not immediately explain the nature of the suspected criminality in this case.

The cause of the blast has yet to be determined though the president of Minto, the company building the homes, told CTV News it may be linked to natural gas.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Criminal Investigations Unitat 613-236-1222 ext. 5625.