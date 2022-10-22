Police crackdown on unsanctioned parties in Kingston, Ont., with five $2,000 fines issued by 1 p.m.
Police in Kingston, Ont. issued $10,000 in fines for nuisance parties in the University District by 1 p.m. Saturday, as officials looked to clamp down on unsanctioned gatherings near Queen's University.
While Homecoming Weekend at Queen's University is set for Oct. 28 to 30, police said they were aware of plans for unsanctioned gatherings during 'Faux Homecoming' this weekend, and promised to increase enforcement patrols in the neighbourhoods.
A Nuisance Party was declared on Earl Street, between Albert Street and Collingwood Street just before 12 p.m., with police warning attendees to disperse.
Police lifted the nuisance party declaration at 12:30 p.m., saying five fines worth $2,000 each were issued to people in the nuisance party area.
In preparation for possible festivities and large crowds, the city has declared the "University District Safety Initiative" is in effect until Nov. 1 across the University District near the campus of Queen's University, with increased fines for specific offences related to unsanctioned gatherings.
The Nuisance Party Bylaw in Kingston provides police with the ability to address the "negative impacts on neighbourhoods of behaviours associated with large gatherings", according to the city.
Under the bylaw, fines of up to $2,000 can be issued for hosting, sponsoring or attending a party when a Nuisance Party is declared. There is also a $2,000 fine for failing to comply with an emergency order to leave the area when a Nuisance Party is declared.
A no-fly zone has also been implemented around Queen's University this weekend and next weekend.
Police say between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday, and again next weekend, no aircraft, including drones, are permitted in the University District area. Anyone violating the law face fines of up to $1,000.
