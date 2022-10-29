Police crackdown on 'nuisance parties' in Kingston's University District during homecoming celebrations
Police in Kingston, Ont. moved in to break up several "nuisance parties" in the University District Saturday afternoon, as homecoming celebrations ramped up at Queen's University.
One person was treated for injuries after being struck in the head by a brick that was thrown from within a large gathering on Aberdeen Street, police said.
Dozens of police and bylaw enforcement officers were deployed across the University District on Saturday, monitoring unsanctioned parties near the university campus.
As of 2 p.m., several "nuisance parties" had been declared in the University District, with multiple fines worth $2,000 each issued for violations.
Thousands of students, alumni and guests are expected in Kingston for Homecoming Weekend at Queen's University. Police and the university have urged students to celebrate responsibly this weekend.
This is the first in-person homecoming celebration at Queen's University since the start of the pandemic, with an estimated 2,700 alumni and their guests expected on campus.
The first "Nuisance Party" was declared on Toronto Street over the lunch hour. Police said three people were charged $2,000 each for hosting a "nuisance party" in the University District under the "University District Safety Initiative."
Mid-afternoon, police declared nuisance parties at homes on Brock Street and Johnson Street, as well as on Aberdeen Street.
Attendees were ordered to leave the area or face a fine.
On Friday night, police issued 19 tickets for open liquor and arrested one person for being intoxicated in a public place.
In preparation for possible parties, the city declared the "University District Safety Initiative" in effect across the University District near the campus of Queen's, with increased fines for specific offences related to unsanctioned events.
Police say the Administrative Monetary Penalty includes a $2,000 fine for hosting or sponsoring a 'Nuisance Party', $2,000 fine for failing to comply with an emergency order to leave the area, and a $50 to $200 fine for noise bylaw offences.
Last weekend, an estimated 8,000 students packed the University District for faux homecoming celebrations. Three hundred officers were deployed to deal with the crowds and 13 people were arrested for public intoxication.
During Homecoming Weekend last year, more than 100 tickets were handed out for hosting or attending nuisance parties, along with three criminal charges of obstruction after 8,000 people attended events.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
Alberta premier looking to block future mask mandates in schools
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
The federal environment minister is calling out Canada's oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change.
Atlantic
-
Mi’kmaq nation fundraising for Eskasoni stabbing victim
Nysir Mitchell was a long way from his home in Brooklyn, New York, when he fell victim to a brutal attack on Cape Breton’s Eskasoni First Nation. Now, an online fundraiser is looking to help the 19-year-old and his family with their out-of-country medical costs.
-
Aircraft carrier visit to Halifax shows "how tight" U.S. is with allies: commander
A senior officer on the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet says the ship's stop in Canada is a time to remember the value of working closely with allies in ocean warfare.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Some Ontario child-care operators still worry about stability days before $10-a-day program deadline
The Ontario government said that 86 per cent of child-care centers in the province have chosen to sign on to $10-a-day daycare.
-
Ontario mom fundraises nearly $80,000 for 20-month-old son's rare neuromuscular condition
Toba Cooper wanted something different for her birthday this year: to raise money to find a cure for her youngest son.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
-
Quebec says schools need to report weapons seizures to police after report says staff turning a blind eye
Quebec's education minister said he is 'very concerned' about the rise of weapons seizures in the province's schools and the lack of reporting such threats to the police.
-
3 finals in 3 weeks, Felix Auger-Aliassime beats world number-one Carlos Alcaraz in Basel
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated the world's number one tennis player Carols Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
-
North Bay Airsoft shop condemns Thursday’s incident
Andrew Mitchell and Keegan Tennant, the owners of Nipissing Airsoft on Stanleys Road in North Bay, explain how changes are needed in the industry to prevent incidents like the one on Thursday.
London
-
'A lot of jobs to fill': Newcomers to London, Ont. line up to fill work vacancies
Facing unrest in Western Asia, Sarah Bawazir fled on her own to Canada.
-
‘Human chain’ of protestors in downtown London in support of the people of Iran
A ‘human chain’ including hundreds of protestors stood side by side down Richmond Street in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.
-
Person airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oxford County, OPP say.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Comiccon returns for second pop culture celebration
It's a weekend of cosplay, comic books, and celebrity guests in the city's downtown as Winnipeg Comiccon returns for its first fully unrestricted post-pandemic convention.
-
-
Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut
The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL's smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police
Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Driver charged after transport truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
A driver has been charged following a crash between a transport truck and an ION train.
-
Kitchener Rangers acquire hometown player in trade
A hometown hockey player will be suiting up for the Kitchener Rangers this season.
Calgary
-
'A game changer': Calgary archeologist says technology unveiling ancient Mayan city
The use of light technology is allowing archeologists to peel away the rainforest and reveal the remains of an ancient Mayan city nearly twice the size of Vancouver.
-
Alberta premier looking to block future mask mandates in schools
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
Calgary man charged in East Village homicide
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place Tuesday in the East Village.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
Meadow Lake dad-to-be becomes Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire
A Meadow Lake man won a million dollars two days before his daughter was born according to Sask. Lotteries
-
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier looking to block future mask mandates in schools
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
1 in hospital after early morning fire
A fire in St. Albert Saturday morning destroyed one home and sent one person to hospital.
-
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices.
Vancouver
-
Rainfall warnings issued on South Coast as atmospheric river approaches
As much as 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on parts of the Lower Mainland this weekend, as the South Coast sees its second atmospheric river since Thursday.
-
1 dead after fire at Kamloops restaurant, RCMP say
Police and coroners are investigating after a body was found during a structure fire at a closed restaurant in Kamloops Saturday morning.
-
Hong Kongers returning to Vancouver after years of population decline, census shows
The data released this week shows the Hong Kong-born population of Canada is on the rise, with a large majority settling in the Vancouver region, reversing a return-migration trend that had previously seen thousands of Hong Kongers leaving Canada.
Regina
-
Who is Colin Thatcher? Here's what you need to know about his 1984 murder conviction
Colin Thatcher was back in the news this week after appearing as an invited guest at the Government of Saskatchewan's throne speech on Wednesday.
-
Influx of houseless residents in Regina's ERs highlight need for warm-up centres
Regina's emergency rooms are being swamped with both patients and those looking to escape the cold. Following a visit to the ER, one Regina mother is voicing concerns about hospital safety.
-
Regina's Devan Dubnyk retires after 12 NHL seasons
Regina’s own Devan Dubnyk called it a career on Saturday after 12 NHL seasons.