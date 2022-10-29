Police crackdown on 'nuisance parties' in Kingston's University District during homecoming celebrations

Police in Kingston, Ont. moved in to break up several "nuisance parties" in the University District Saturday afternoon, as homecoming celebrations ramped up at Queen's University.

One person was treated for injuries after being struck in the head by a brick that was thrown from within a large gathering on Aberdeen Street, police said.

Dozens of police and bylaw enforcement officers were deployed across the University District on Saturday, monitoring unsanctioned parties near the university campus.

Queens homecoming partiers on Aberdeen have reached the rooftops. Police doing their best to keep people out of the streets and on properties @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/7bDzArbqKq — Dylan Dyson (@DylanDyson) October 29, 2022

As of 2 p.m., several "nuisance parties" had been declared in the University District, with multiple fines worth $2,000 each issued for violations.

Thousands of students, alumni and guests are expected in Kingston for Homecoming Weekend at Queen's University. Police and the university have urged students to celebrate responsibly this weekend.

This is the first in-person homecoming celebration at Queen's University since the start of the pandemic, with an estimated 2,700 alumni and their guests expected on campus.

The first "Nuisance Party" was declared on Toronto Street over the lunch hour. Police said three people were charged $2,000 each for hosting a "nuisance party" in the University District under the "University District Safety Initiative."

Mid-afternoon, police declared nuisance parties at homes on Brock Street and Johnson Street, as well as on Aberdeen Street.

Attendees were ordered to leave the area or face a fine.

On Friday night, police issued 19 tickets for open liquor and arrested one person for being intoxicated in a public place.

In preparation for possible parties, the city declared the "University District Safety Initiative" in effect across the University District near the campus of Queen's, with increased fines for specific offences related to unsanctioned events.

Police say the Administrative Monetary Penalty includes a $2,000 fine for hosting or sponsoring a 'Nuisance Party', $2,000 fine for failing to comply with an emergency order to leave the area, and a $50 to $200 fine for noise bylaw offences.

Last weekend, an estimated 8,000 students packed the University District for faux homecoming celebrations. Three hundred officers were deployed to deal with the crowds and 13 people were arrested for public intoxication.

During Homecoming Weekend last year, more than 100 tickets were handed out for hosting or attending nuisance parties, along with three criminal charges of obstruction after 8,000 people attended events.