

David Smith, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have confirmed a shooting in the city’s south end Thursday night

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of Blohm Drive and Bradley Cole Private, off of Hunt Club Road.

A 23-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for superficial wounds. Police said he was cooperative with investigators.

No arrests were made at the scene and the suspect remains at large. The victim was a bystander.

More to come…