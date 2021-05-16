OTTAWA -- Ottawa police asked residents on an east end street to stay indoors much of Sunday due to a police investigation.

Police conducted an investigation into an "ongoing incident" on Hochelaga Street, between Gulf Place and Bermuda Avenue. Hochelaga Street is located off of Montreal Road.

No other information was released. Police said just before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning that the police operation had finished and roads re-opened.

Residents on Hochelaga Street told CTV News Ottawa police asked them to stay indoors and not come out.

Photos show several police cruisers parked along Hochelaga Street, and members of the tactical unit in the area.