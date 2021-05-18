OTTAWA -- Two men are in hospital and a stretch of Hunt Club Road is closed after a shooting Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 5:15 a.m. for the shooting near the intersection of Hunt Club and Paul Benoit Driveway. Police say two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a blue Honda Civic seen fleeing the scene westbound.

Hunt Club Road is closed from Paul Benoit to Paul Anka Drive, about a 1.3-kilometre stretch.

OC Transpo detours are in place between Riverside and Uplands.