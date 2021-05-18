Advertisement
Police close Hunt Club Road after two men shot
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 7:45AM EDT
Police closed a section of Hunt Club Road Tuesday morning after two men were shot. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Two men are in hospital and a stretch of Hunt Club Road is closed after a shooting Tuesday morning.
The call came in at 5:15 a.m. for the shooting near the intersection of Hunt Club and Paul Benoit Driveway. Police say two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a blue Honda Civic seen fleeing the scene westbound.
Hunt Club Road is closed from Paul Benoit to Paul Anka Drive, about a 1.3-kilometre stretch.
OC Transpo detours are in place between Riverside and Uplands.