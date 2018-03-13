

CTV Ottawa





Two men are scheduled to appear in court today following a shooting and police pursuit near Carleton University.

Police say at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday, a victim was leaving a home on Hartleigh Avenue in the Woodpark area and became involved in a shooting incident.

No one was hurt.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop on the southbound Bronson Avenue ramp to Riverside Drive. Two men were arrested for multiple offences.

CTV News saw a vehicle pinned between two police cruisers on the ramp last night.

Witnesses reported up to 10 police cruisers racing southbound on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University at one point.

More information is expected to be released today.