A vehicle ended up pinned between two police cruisers near Carleton University after a police chase through parts of the city Monday.

Ottawa Police confirmed multiple suspects were arrested after the chase ended on the southbound Bronson Ave. ramp to Riverside Dr. No one was injured.

Police wouldn't say what led up to the chase, but witnesses report up to 10 police cruisers racing southbound on Bronson at one point.

