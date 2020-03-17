Police chase ends with crash in Chinatown; Ottawa man facing charges
A vehicle hit a traffic light standard near Bronson and Somerset Mon., March 16, 2020, following a police chase. (Photo Credit: Anton Kozlovsky)
OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Chinatown late Monday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, Ottawa Police received a call about a motor vehicle and attached trailer being stolen in the west-end.
Frontline officers located the stolen vehicle driving erratically on Carling Avenue at Dow's Lake and engaged a pursuit.
Police say the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle near the intersection of Bronson and Gladstone Avenues and continued without stopping.
A short-time later, the suspect vehicle collided with a light standard.
21-year-old Peter Salomonie faces several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance while impaired.