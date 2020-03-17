OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say one person is in custody after a crash in Chinatown late Monday night following a police chase.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West at around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

According to an Ottawa Police press release, a vehicle struck and disabled a traffic standard.

Ottawa Police confirm there was a police pursuit prior to the crash. They say no injuries have been reported. One person is in custody, but details on the suspect were not immediately available.

Roads were closed overnight, but have reopened, with police on scene to direct traffic.