OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 51-year-old man is facing charges of armed robbery and wearing a disguise following an alleged robbery in the Greenboro area.

Ottawa Police say a man entered a business on Lorry Greenberg Drive, west of Conroy Road at around 4:50 p.m. Monday, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded opioids. He was wearing a surgical mask and sunglasses, police said.

Frontline officers arrested the suspect a short distance away.

Kyle Johnson, 51, is charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.