Police charge man wearing surgical mask with armed robbery, wearing disguise
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 12:08PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 51-year-old man is facing charges of armed robbery and wearing a disguise following an alleged robbery in the Greenboro area.
Ottawa Police say a man entered a business on Lorry Greenberg Drive, west of Conroy Road at around 4:50 p.m. Monday, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded opioids. He was wearing a surgical mask and sunglasses, police said.
Frontline officers arrested the suspect a short distance away.
Kyle Johnson, 51, is charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.