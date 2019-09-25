

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death from Bells Corners.

Police say a 911 call came in from the Forester Cres. area around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with injuries at a townhome, but police say he died at the scene a short time later.

There are few details being providing by police, who say the circumstances are suspicious. On social media the victim was identified as Zachary Statham Souliere.

“He was a great little brother and didn’t deserve to have his life end like this,” said Christienne Henry.

Sarah Beaudry lives next door for the home that was cordoned off by police tape. Beaudry says Statham Souliere lived there with his family.

“I’m feeling sad for the family who lost their family member” Beaudry said.

Beaudry was outside when police arrived to the scene. She says she heard discussions about a firearm being used.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.