    • Police, bylaw officials in Kingston, Ont. prepare for Queen's University homecoming weekend

    Kingston police and Queen's University students are seen in the city's university district Oct. 21, 2023. It is Queen's homecoming weekend, which leads to large parties and a large police response.
    Police and bylaw officials in Kingston, Ont. are preparing for homecoming weekend at Queen's University, warning illegal parties and activities will not be tolerated.

    Queen's University is hosting its annual homecoming weekend Friday Saturday and Sunday, with the marquee event being the Queen's Gales football game against Waterloo on Sunday afternoon.

    Ahead of homecoming weekend, Kingston Police announced the University District Safety Initiative will be in effect until Nov. 3, with police and bylaw enforcing the initiative city-wide. Officers will have an increased presence in the University District and around the Queen's University campus.

    "Keep alcohol where it belongs," police said on social media. "Police will enforce the Liquor License and Control Act. Leave the booze at home or drink it at an authorized establishment."

    The University District Safety Initiative targets several potential issues in the University District during homecoming, including nuisance parties, noise bylaw infractions and Liquor License Act offences.  Police and bylaw officers have the authority to issue Administrative Monetary Penalties and Fees for offences, including $2,000 for hosting or attending a nuisance party, $2,000 for failing to comply with an emergency order if a nuisance party is declared and $200 for a noise bylaw offence.

    "Queens University students are an important part of the Kingston community, and we want everyone to have an enjoyable Homecoming weekend, whether you’re a student, guest or neighbour,” Kyle Compeau, Director of Licensing & Enforcement at the City of Kingston, said in a statement.

    “We encourage everyone to watch out for each other, be respectful toward your neighbours and avoid high-risk behaviours that could place excessive strain on emergency services or result in expensive fines or penalties.” 

    Police and bylaw officers issued more than $88,000 in fines during the 2023 homecoming celebrations. Bylaw officers handed out two fines for hosting a nuisance party, and 90 fines worth $500 each were issued for failing to comply with an order to leave the premises.

    Police also issued 134 tickets for having open liquor and nine tickets for underage drinking and 61 fines of $500 each for failing to comply with an order to leave a premises.

    Homecoming comes at the end of the fall reading week for students at Queen's University.

    The University District Safety Initiative has been extended until November 1 as police and bylaw prepare for 'faux' homecoming weekend and Halloween parties later this month.

