Crowds lined up outside the Heart and Crown in the ByWard Market since 6:30 a.m.

Doors opened at 9; for hundreds celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

While pubs and restaurants across the city were packed with customers who were eager to celebrate; others complained of having little luck finding a good house party in Sandy Hill.

“The cops are shutting it down, what's going on with that? Kids are just trying to have fun out here and no one to have fun around here.” said Yale Chadsey along Russell Avenue.

Surrounded by Ottawa Police who patrolled on foot, unmarked vehicles, and bikes; many party-goers expressed frustration with the increased police presence.

“Honestly not a good time!” said one young woman, who asked she remain anonymous. “I’ve been looking for a block party. Not having one!”

The robust police presence is a direct response to years of noise complaints and rowdy behaviour in the neighbourhood. Officers kept the area under control for much of Sunday afternoon; Police said they handed out more 60 tickets for people drinking alcohol on the street; in violation of the liquor licence act.

Students felt police ruining their fun, cramping their style.

“You've got the police kind of crowding around, you see one right there, and they're kind of in unmarked vehicles, kind of a little weird, it is what it is, still trying to have fun.” said Sean Morawl.

Meanwhile, inside the Heart and Crown, 495 people packed the pub.

“This is our big day.” said manager Daniel Benoit. Despite St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Sunday this year, he said business was booming. “We're at capacity right straight through for at least a good 10 hours today.”

Disappointed students felt the parties near the University of Ottawa could have been better had police cut them more slack.

“You see other universities and there's a lot of school spirit and stuff, and a lot of good behaviour too, so I don’t think it's appropriate to label us all as dangerous individuals.” said Michael Kreshewski.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day where students are out near ⁦@uOttawa⁩ celebrating with a big ⁦@OttawaPolice⁩ presence covering a lot of ground ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/6ic3uE153U — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) March 17, 2019

Police said overall they were pleased with the behaviour of crowds in the area; officers with traffic enforcement gave out more than 40 tickets for driving infractions including speeding, expired licence plates and passengers without seatbelts.

“To make sure people party responsibility, celebrate responsibility but at the same time public safety is our number one priority.” said Inspector David Zackrias of Ottawa Police Service.