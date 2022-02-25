Ottawa police believe two incidents of gunshots fired in the east end this week are related.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 2000 block of Montreal Road, near Ogilvie Road.

Shell casings were found at the scene, but there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

Police say while officers were at the scene, they believed they heard gunshots elsewhere.

On Thursday morning, a pedestrian located shell casings in the 2100 block of Grafton Crescent.

Police say the shell casings matched those found at the first location on Montreal Road.

"Due to the timing, proximity and shell casing match, investigators believe the incidents are related," police said in a media release.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the two shootings, or who may have dashcam or security footage of the area. You can contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050