

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Dayquon Zulu was last seen on December 26th in the area of Hunt Club Road.

Police are concerned for his safety.

He is described as a light-skinned black male, 5'3" (160cm), 160lbs (73kg) stocky build with dark short hair, brown eyes, and piercings in both ears. He was last seen wearing white jogging pants and a dark coloured hooded shirt.

Dayquon is known to frequent the St. Laurent Shopping Centre and the Overbrook and Vanier areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).