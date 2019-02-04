

Police are asking the public for help to the find the man who robbed a west end gas station in late January.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. on January 24th, the male suspect walked into the station in the 5000 block of Hazeldean Rd. and robbed the store clerk. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as black, 18-25 years old and about 5'9" tall. He wore a dark coloured winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, a black and white scarf, blue jeans and white high-top shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.