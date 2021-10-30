OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 23-year-old man.

Francis Cuento was last seen Saturday morning near Angela Private and Heatherington Road. Cuento has Down syndrome and is non-verbal and his family is concerned for his safety.

He's described as a southeast Asian man, 5-foot-2 (157 cm), 160 to 170 lbs (73 to 77 kg) with straight black hair. He may be wearing a black shirt with long gray sleeves and a Molson logo, camo pants, and a black baseball cap.

He is known to frequent the St. Laurent, Bayshore, and South Keys malls.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Francis Cuento is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.