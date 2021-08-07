OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a five-year-old boy who has gone missing in the city's rural west end.

Fletcher Kemp is white, three feet tall, with short dark blond hair and a heavy build. Police say he was last seen only wearing shorts. Fletcher may not respond to his name when called and police say he is non-verbal.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Fletcher Kemp is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext 2912.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the West Staff Sergeants desk at 613-236-1222, ext. 2912.