Police ask for help locating missing five-year-old boy in rural west end
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating Fletcher Kemp, 5, who was reported missing from the city's rural west end. (Ottawa police handout photo)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a five-year-old boy who has gone missing in the city's rural west end.
Fletcher Kemp is white, three feet tall, with short dark blond hair and a heavy build. Police say he was last seen only wearing shorts. Fletcher may not respond to his name when called and police say he is non-verbal.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Fletcher Kemp is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext 2912.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the West Staff Sergeants desk at 613-236-1222, ext. 2912.