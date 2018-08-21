Police ask for help after man found injured in Kanata
Ottawa Police are asking for help after a man was found injured in Kanata on Tuesday morning.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:41PM EDT
Police say they responded to a 911 call and found the man lying face down in the middle of the street at the corner of Old Second Line Road and Forestbrook Street.
The 40-year-old man was suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they believe a collision occured sometime between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and the man may have been a pedestrian.