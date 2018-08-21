

Ottawa Police are asking for help after a man was found injured in Kanata on Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a 911 call and found the man lying face down in the middle of the street at the corner of Old Second Line Road and Forestbrook Street.

The 40-year-old man was suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe a collision occured sometime between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and the man may have been a pedestrian.