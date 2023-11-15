Police arrest two in early morning Kanata Centrum mall break-in

The Ottawa Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a break-in at the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.

A social media post by OPS says officers attended an alarm call at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Earl Grey Drive.

Police found that a commercial business had been broken into.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and driver and had to chase another suspect running away on foot.

Both individuals were arrested.

Police say two other suspects are still outstanding at this time. No details on any of the suspects was released.

The investigation into the crime is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.