Police arrest suspect in February shooting near Algonquin College

Ottawa police say officers arrested a man on Saturday who is suspected of being involved in a shooting in mid-February.

The shots were fired on St. Claire Avenue and Cordova Street, south of Baseline Road, Feb. 18. No injuries were reported.

A search warrant was executed at an address on St. Laurent Boulevard Saturday, where a 36-year-old man was arrested.

Manock Lual is facing charges connected with the shooting on Feb. 18, police said, but he is also charged with new offences related to the search this weekend. Police say they seized a loaded handgun during the search.

Lual remains in custody.

The shooting on St. Claire Avenue was one of two shootings reported on Feb. 18. Police said they are still investigating a report of shots fired on Old St. Patrick Street near Beausoleil Drive in Lowertown that same day. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.