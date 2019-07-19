

Mike Nellis, Newstalk 580 CFRA





One of the men wanted for the Canada Day homicide in the Byward Market has been arrested and charged by Ottawa Police.

Police say 23-year-old Islam Rashed is charged with the following:

Accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the homicide of Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba.

Kabuya-Ntumba, 21, was shot near the intersection of George and Dalhousie streets early Canada Day morning, police said in a news release.

Rashed is not the only person wanted in this investigation. Police are still looking for Moadd Maadani, who is considered armed and dangerous. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Maadani's arrest.

Police are asking anyone with tips to submit them to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.