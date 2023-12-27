Police arrest Christmas light thief in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a holiday Grinch who allegedly stole Christmas lights from a home in Pembroke.
OPP said in a news release that they were made aware of the theft that occurred on Dec. 13 after a suspect removed Christmas lights from the outside of a residence in the city.
During the investigation, a suspect was identified and later arrested.
Robyn Perrin, a 40-year-old from Pembroke, was arrested and charged with Theft under $5,000.
The accused was released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke at a later date.
