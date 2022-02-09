Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 50-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend.

At approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, the woman told police her ex-boyfriend began to verbally harass her outside her downtown residence.

Police say the victim attempted to get away from the accused by entering her residence, but he followed her inside.

"The victim asked for the accused to leave immediately at which time he struck her in the head while berating her," said police.

"The victim attempted to sit on the couch at which time the accused got on top of her and put his hands over her mouth and began to suffocate her. The victim was unable to breathe and the force of the accused putting pressure on her face cut her mouth."

The victim was able to get away, and the accused left the home.

Later in the evening, the accused knocked on the door of the woman's residence. Police say when the woman opened the door, the accused entered the residence for a second time, harassing her and calling her names.

"The accused, again, struck the victim in the head and then grabbed a piece of fruit and struck her in the back of the head with it," said police.

"The accused punched the victim in the leg before retreating from the residence when she screamed out and police were called."

Police were able to locate the accused at a downtown Kingston residence and arrested him.

The accused, a 50-year-old from Kingston, was charged with two counts of assault, assault by choking, assault with a weapon, being unlawfully in a dwelling-house, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.