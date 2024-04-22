Poker game underway at time of fatal Manor Park shooting: police chief

The victim of a weekend shooting in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood was very active in the badminton community in Ottawa and across Canada.

Kevin Willington, 53, of Ottawa has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a home on Birch Avenue on Friday night. Ottawa police said officers responded to a call for a shooting, and the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

On Monday, two police cruisers remained parked outside the home and yellow police tape blocked access to the property.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs called it a tragic event.

"We do believe that at the time of the shooting there was a poker game that was taking place," he told reporters Monday.

Badminton Ontario says Willington was "very active" in the badminton community, joining the Board of Directors of Badminton Ontario in 2012 and serving as director of coaching between 2013 and 2017.

"Kevin was generous with his time and always seemed to accommodate our busy meeting schedules. His pragmatic approach will be missed," Badminton Ontario said in a statement.

"Kevin has certified, coached and mentored hundreds of coaches across the Badminton Ontario community, and he will be dearly missed."

He received the Community NCCP Coach Developer Award from the Coaches Association of Canada in 2023. Willington also served on the board of Badminton Canada from 2018 to 2022.

“Kevin was generous with his time and always seemed to accommodate our busy meeting schedules. His pragmatic approach will be missed," Brian Tjoa, Badminton Ontario executive director, said in a statement.

Ottawa police have said there is no risk to public safety, but so far, no arrests have been made in connection to the death.

"We're certainly soliciting the public actively in the area and generally right now," Stubbs said. "Anyone who has information can contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit."

Willington is Ottawa's eighth homicide victim of 2024.