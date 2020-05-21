OTTAWA -- No one was hurt when a piece of composite plywood struck two vehicles along Canada’s busiest highway in Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police say a sheet of composite plywood flew out of a utility trailer and struck the vehicles in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 on Thursday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle with the utility trailer has been charged with having an insecure load.

Motorists are asked to ensure anything in an open trailer or truck bed is properly secured.