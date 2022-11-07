Plenty of sunshine to start the work week in Ottawa
It will be a mild and sunny start to the week in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C today. A few clouds will roll in this afternoon. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour this morning.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.
It will be slightly cooler tomorrow – expect sunny skies and a high of 8 C. Temperatures will dip below freezing tomorrow night with an overnight low of -4 C.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 8 C. Clouds will roll in Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to 4 C overnight.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH LIVE | Ford, Ontario education workers' union set to speak this morning
Premier Doug Ford and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are each holding news conferences Monday morning as education workers continue strike-action for a second school day.
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
COP27: UN chief tells climate summit, co-operate or perish
With the world on 'a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to 'co-operate or perish,' on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building
A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
Tentative agreement reached for Nova Scotia school support workers
Striking school support workers in the Annapolis Valley have reached a tentative agreement.
Search for missing swimmer called off in Saint John
The search for a 57-year-old swimmer reported missing in the waters near the Digby Ferry Terminal in Saint John, N.B., late Saturday night has been called off.
Man in custody after alleged assault involving weapon: N.S. RCMP
A man is in custody in connection with an alleged assault in Millbrook, N.S., early Monday morning.
GO bus service suspended as operators, station attendants, and other workers walk off the job
GO bus service has been suspended as roughly 2,200 bus operators, station attendants, and other employees have gone on strike.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike
A daylong demonstration is planned for Queen's Park Monday, as members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) continue to protest legislation that took away their right to strike.
Quebec's controversial secularism law to be debated before appeals court Monday
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
Stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown leaves man in his 30s in critical condition
A man in his thirties is in critical condition following a stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown Sunday night, in the Ville-Marie borough. Police say a 911 call was made just before 10 p.m. concerning an incident on the corner of Clark and De La Gauchetière Streets.
Sexual assault trial of former Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel begins
The jury trial of former Parti Québecois (PQC) MNA Harold LeBel, accused of sexual assault, begins on Monday. It is not yet known if the 60-year-old man will testify during the three weeks of proceedings at the Rimouski courthouse.
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Sudbury, sending one to hospital
An individual has been transported to hospital after a tree branch struck their vehicle Sunday.
Section of Highbury closed for structure fire
A structure fire is causing traffic delays in London Monday morning. According to London police, Highbury Avenue is closed in both directions between Oxford Street east and Dundas Street.
-
London-area schools remain closed Monday
School boards in the area will continue with independent/remote learning on Monday and until further notice. A notice posted to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) website states, Schools will not be open to students and transportation will not be running. There will be no before/after school programs, no Child Care Centres and no EarlyON Family Centres at TVDSB schools until further notice.'
'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with 8 weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
Police deal with shooting, robbery, assault, stabbing over busy weekend
Winnipeg police had a busy weekend, responding to several serious incidents.
Education workers strike, A Better Tent City, Jizzy Jewelry: Most read stories of the week
CUPE education workers strike, a one-year report on A Better Tent City, and some unique jewelry round out the most read stories of the week.
Cambridge Pinebush vaccine clinic closes again due to low demand
There's one less option for those looking to get their COVID-19 bivalent booster shot in Waterloo Region.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Ingredients lined up for nasty morning commute in and around Calgary
Monday morning could be rough on Calgary roads, depending on how the snow adds up and how drivers react.
Vans go up in flames in southeast parking lot
An investigation is underway into a Sunday night fire in a southeast Calgary parking lot that saw two vans reduced to charred frames.
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Morinville hotel fire displaces 2 dozen people
Two dozen people staying at a hotel outside of Edmonton were displaced by a fire Sunday evening.
'Cars doing 360s smashing into each other': Junior hockey team OK after QE II crash
A bus carrying a local Junior A hockey team was among the dozens of vehicles involved in crashes south of Edmonton on Highway 2 due to poor winter driving conditions.
WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved
WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.
'This is hate': West Vancouver homeowners, local MLA want racist land covenants removed
West Vancouver homeowners calling for the removal of what they describe as hateful and dehumanizing land covenants now have an ally in MLA Karin Kirkpatrick who is asking the province to take action and remove the racist language from official documents.
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
Cyclists want new park board to reconsider removing bike lane in Vancouver's Stanley Park
Dozens of cyclists gathered in Stanley Park Sunday, pedalling through rain and sleet to show their support for a controversial bike lane.
Snowfall warnings in effect across western Sask. following weekend storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Saskatchewan Monday morning.
