Plenty of sunshine to start the week in the capital
Expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to start the week in Ottawa.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 C today, but it will feel like 26 degrees with the humidex.
Clouds will roll in around noon and will stick around this evening. Temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.
Warmer weather is on the way for tomorrow – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C, but it will feel more like 31 degrees with the humidex.
Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.
Expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 28 C on Wednesday. There could be some showers Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.
Vaccines likely to reduce risk of long COVID, experts say, but by how much?
As more details emerge about the long-term effects of COVID-19, experts say vaccination is likely to have protective benefits against long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection. But an important question that has yet to be answered is exactly how much protection it offers.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
'Worrying trend': Post-Cold War drop in nukes could be over, watchdog says
A Swedish arms watchdog says the world's stockpiles of nuclear weapons are expected to increase in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the end of the Cold War.
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has faced rape and other criminal charges at a closed trial in Beijing as China was in uproar over a video showing a group of men physically assaulting four women in another city.
Number of Canadian blood donors plummets to lowest point in a decade during COVID-19
Canadian Blood Services says it is struggling to replenish a critically low national supply caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization says the virus that has persisted since March 2020 has resulted in the smallest donor base in a decade.
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Pixar's 'Lightyear' banned in United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates on Monday banned the upcoming Pixar animated feature “Lightyear" from showing in movie theatres amid reports that the film includes a kiss between two female characters.
Battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war
Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the conflict now in its fourth month, it's a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government criticized for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion
People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Sentencing hearing set to begin for Toronto's van attacker
Survivors and families of victims in Toronto's deadly van attack are set to give statements in court today as a sentencing hearing in the case gets underway.
Search stepped up for missing 11-year-old Lindsay boy with autism
The search has been stepped up for an 11-year-old autistic boy who has gone missing from Lindsay, Ont.
Doug Ford facing key issue for new government as education workers gear up to bargain
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has not even named a new cabinet, fresh off his majority election victory, and one of the biggest challenges his new government will face is already staring him down.
2 weekend pool incidents leave one child dead, another in critical condition
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
4-year-old Quebec boy drowns in backyard pool
A Saint-Lambert family is reeling following the loss of their four-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in their backyard pool Saturday.
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Connecting link work in Timmins is set to get underway
With Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins recently identified as one of the worst roads in the province by the Canadian Automobile Association’s recent survey, construction on the main thoroughfare is set to begin.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Flair Airlines to begin offering flights from London, Ont.
London International Airport is about to begin a partnership with Flair Airlines.
Nick Paparella honoured with RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award
CTV News London’s Nick Paparella has been honoured with a Regional Lifetime Achievement Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association.
Holy Roller vandalized again at Victoria Park
Less than two weeks after the Holy Roller was restored and put back in its place at Victoria Park, it was vandalized.
'Traumatizing': Whiteshell residents begin cleanup after weeks of severe flooding
Destroyed boathouses and missing docks are just some of the damages Whiteshell residents are returning to after floodwaters forced many to evacuate the area.
Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital
One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.
Kitchener man arrested following robbery investigation
A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing robbery investigation.
Eats and treats served up for a good cause
Food lovers took in the best flavours from the Region of Waterloo at the King Streatery Food Truck Festival on Sunday.
-
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at people outside a Cambridge business.
WEATHER
WEATHER | A month's worth of rain expected this week, prompts flood concerns
Significant rainfall is expected over the next few days for much of southern and central Alberta as well as southeastern B.C.
-
Investigation started after body found in Bow River
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday.
Saskatoon police lay impaired driving charge after crash injures child
Saskatoon police have charged a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a crash with a pedestrian.
Sask. Aviation Museum exhibit celebrates 'profound' recovery of plane that crashed decades ago
An exhibit more than 60 years in the making was unveiled at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum this weekend to open the final chapter on a storied piece of Saskatchewan history.
Prairieland reps to speak with city committee regarding soccer stadium
The proponents of a soccer stadium at Prarieland Park in Saskatoon are scheduled to meet with the city's planning committee on Monday.
Edmonton protest gives voice to those impacted by war in Ukraine
Protesters with their hands tied and blindfolds across their eyes stood on Whyte Avenue Sunday afternoon to reinforce that war in Ukraine continues.
Northeast Calgary could soon have a new federal MP
Political watchers may have one more Calgary riding to look out for next federal election.
Save Old Growth protesters plan to occupy B.C. highways starting Monday
After taking a six-week break to recruit and train more protesters, the group Save Old Growth says it will resume blockades of highways, bridges and other major infrastructure in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island starting Monday.
B.C. organization aims to encourage more women and girls to become firefighters
Women and girls gathered in Abbotsford on Sunday to learn what it's like to be a firefighter at an event meant to promote diversity in male-dominated professions.
Recent study highlights major threat to honey bee population
The tiny, yet deadly Varroa Destructor Mite is infiltrating honey bee colonies in B.C. and around the world, feasting on bee tissue and spreading the highly transmissible Deformed Wing Virus.
'We are very happy everyone supports us': communities come together to stand with Ukraine
The Stand with Ukraine Benefit was held at the Performing Arts Centre in Regina on Sunday and all proceeds went towards supporting refugees.
From gorgeous to gory: How a Regina makeup artist hopes to get an edge in worldwide competition
Regina makeup artist and stylist Lindi Edge knew what she was going to be when she was five years old.
