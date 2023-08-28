Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the final days of August
It will be a sunny end to August in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 26 C on Monday. The humidex will make it feel more like 28.
A few clouds will roll in this afternoon and it will be partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches will develop after midnight and the overnight low will be 9 C.
Expect similar weather in the capital tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C, with a humidex of 31.
It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening. The overnight low will be 14 C.
On Wednesday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's where you can see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
A chilean family was ripped apart 42 years ago after hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez' son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Now, she was meeting him face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, Chile.
Unifor autoworkers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis
Workers at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Franklin strengthens, what we know about the killing of three Black people in a racist attack in the United States, and the RCMP is warning of scams targeting wildfire evacuees. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb they believe might have honoured an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
The scarcity of information from inside the Fukushima Daiichi plant's nuclear reactors makes planning for the removal of melted fuel extremely difficult, a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings spokesperson says.
Atlantic
-
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
-
'Is this the moment?': Country music superstar Keith Urban helps N.S. couple with gender reveal
A Nova Scotia couple that attended this weekend's YQM Festival in Dieppe, N.B., drove home Sunday with memories they will never forget, as well as quite the souvenir.
-
17-year-old dead in collision in New Ross: N.S. RCMP
The Lunenburg District RCMP says they are investigating a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old boy and sent five others to hospital early Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Man dead after industrial accident on Brampton jobsite
One man is dead following an industrial accident in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | TTC investigating system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage
The Toronto Transit Commission is investigating a system-wide presto fare vending machine outage.
-
LIVE @ 10:30 a.m.
LIVE @ 10:30 a.m. | Stephen Lecce to make an announcement ahead of school year
Ontario’s Education Minister is set to make an announcement on Monday ahead of the school year.
Montreal
-
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Unsure how to navigate the REM in Montreal? There's now an app for that
A new app is meant to make your commute on Montreal's new light-rail system easier and faster. Called Remexit, it uses real-time train schedules to help commuters plan trips on the REM and get to nearby bus stops and metro lines.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating vehicle fire in Saint-Laurent
A car was destroyed by an apparent arson around 4:30 a.m. on Monday in an industrial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough, in northwest Montreal. The flames spread to another vehicle parked nearby, but spared the adjacent building.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
-
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
London
-
-
Shooting in Sarnia: Police
A victim has been airlifted to London in serious condition.
-
'Water was 10-to-12 feet high': Flood damage in Warwick Township still being assessed
Standing next to his cornfield, Mackie Rombouts couldn’t reach as high as where the water was just a few days earlier.
Winnipeg
-
1,700 MPI workers set to strike Monday: Union
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees will be hitting the picket line Monday as negotiations between the public insurer and the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) broke down last week.
-
‘A battle on this issue’: NDP, PCs clash over healthcare
A big campaign promise from the Manitoba NDP party is signalling to experts that healthcare might be the provincial election’s big issue this fall.
-
Liquor Mart employees to return to work as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
-
Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building
Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.
-
72-year-old Hanover man charged with attempted murder
Hanover police say a 72-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in the head at close range using a flare gun.
Calgary
-
Calgary brigade headed for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations
As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.
-
First year post-secondary students move into U of C
The University of Calgary opened up its doors ahead of the new school year to nearly 2,000 students, planning to live on campus.
-
STARS Air Ambulance transports 71-year-old to hospital following motorcycle crash south of Gleniffer Lake
A 71-year-old man is in life-threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon south of Glennifer Lake, Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
-
Special air quality statements in effect for Saskatoon, most of northern Saskatchewan
A wave of smoky conditions is causing special air quality statements across northern and central Saskatchewan.
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
Edmonton
-
Elks beat Redblacks 30-20, snap 22-game home losing skid
The Edmonton Elks ended a massive drought and finally got a win at home, defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 30-20 on Sunday.
-
Edmonton woman with dementia missing: police
An Edmonton senior with dementia has not been seen since Sunday night and is being considered missing by police.
-
Man attacked with a machete Saturday at Southgate transit centre, appears to be random: EPS
Edmonton police say a man was attacked with a machete at the Southgate Transit Centre Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
No emergency text alerts? Questions surround lack of fire warnings in Shuswap
A growing number of residents in the North Shuswap area are voicing concerns that that they did not receive emergency text alerts from the AlertReady emergency notification system as an exceptionally aggressive fire swept toward their communities, trapping some while others narrowly escaped with their lives.
-
'The absolute wrong direction': Homeless man fined $100 for having cart on DTES sidewalk
The decision to ticket a homeless man for having a cart on the sidewalk is drawing criticism from advocates.
-
1,500 buildings assessed by Canada Task Force 1 in West Kelowna, Shuswap
The Vancouver-based disaster response team Canada Task Force 1 has completed 1,506 rapid damage assessments in the wildfire-ravaged West Kelowna and North Shuswap areas, allowing residents to find out if their homes are safe to return to.
Regina
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
-
Councillors, MP meet to discuss controversial compost facility near Pilot Butte
Communication is opening up around the proposed compost facility near Pilot Butte – as councillors from the RM of Edenwold, Pilot Butte and a federal MP met to discuss the controversial project.
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.