Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the final days of August

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Hurricane Franklin strengthens, what we know about the killing of three Black people in a racist attack in the United States, and the RCMP is warning of scams targeting wildfire evacuees. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

