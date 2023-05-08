Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa, but frosty overnight

The stretch of warm, sunny weather will continue in the capital this week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 18 C on Monday, but a frost advisory is warning of a chill overnight.

"Temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark overnight into early Tuesday morning. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight with some patchy frost overnight.

Expect sunshine and a high of 17 C on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

Things will warm up on Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C.