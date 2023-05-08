Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa
The stretch of warm, sunny weather will continue in the capital this week.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 18 C on Monday.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight. There could be some patchy frost overnight.
Expect sunshine and a high of 17 C on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.
Things will warm up on Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Photo radar cameras catch thousands of speeders during snowy Ottawa winter
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
'Enormous loss': Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93.
Here’s how to create an emergency kit in the event of a natural disaster in your area
As Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off amid state of emergency in Alberta due to wildfires, officials are reminding Canadians of the importance of creating an emergency plan and emergency kit in case of a natural disaster.
War shadows Victory Day, Russia's integral holiday
Victory Day, Russia's most important secular holiday, lauds two tenets that are central to the country's identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year.
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India; at least 22 dead
A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died, officials said.
5 things to know for Monday, May 8, 2023
Canada's $20 banknote and coins will be getting a new look featuring King Charles III, more than 29,000 Albertans evacuate as wildfires burn, and Prince William pays tribute to his father.
Atlantic
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
Hundreds commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic in Halifax
Hundreds gathered at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
Indigenous peoples await action from new King
Indigenous leaders are sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III, with hopes that the new head of the monarch will prioritize reconciliation.
Toronto
Reinhart the hero as Panthers top Leafs in OT for 3-0 lead
Sam Reinhart scored at 3:02 of overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Poll shows Olivia Chow leading mayoral race, nearly a third of Torontonians still undecided
Olivia Chow still leads the pack of Toronto mayoral hopefuls, according to a new poll released Monday.
'One of the lucky ones': Toronto resident shares story of evacuation from war-torn Sudan
Long-time Toronto resident Azza Ahmed never imagined in her life that she’d be caught in the middle of a war zone, but that’s exactly what happened when she visited family in Sudan last month.
Montreal
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
Stabbing near Place Bell in Laval leaves man, 51, dead
Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in an altercation near the Place Bell arena early Sunday morning.
Laval police arrest man in January drive-by shooting
Laval police (SPL) arrested a man suspected in the January shooting of a 77-year-old man as he was leaving a liquor store in the Vimont neighbourhood. The SPL said in a news release that 36-year-old Carlos Pena Torrez is facing attempted murder and discharging a firearm charges and will return to court on May 10. He is currently in custody.
Northern Ontario
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
Vandals who cut down trees on Timmins trail could face fines of $100K
A volunteer group in Timmins is raising the alarm on chronic vandalism along a popular trail system.
Lulu who? A cult brand takes on the booming culture of 'dupes'
The hashtag #dupe -- or cheaper alternatives to household names or luxury brands, but not considered counterfeits because most don't make an effort to fake logos -- has racked up billions of views. And one pricey brand is taking the trend head on by offering the real thing.
London
Car crashes into house, ruptures gas line: Woodstock police
People have been evacuated from their homes after a car crashed into a house and ruptured a gas line in Woodstock.
Summer-like temperatures expected this week
A picture-perfect week of sunshine and summer-like temperatures are on the way for the London region this week. The normal high for this time of year is around 18 C with the region expected to peak at 28 C on Thursday.
London Knights advance to the OHL Championship
The London Knights beat the Sarnia Sting 5-1 Sunday in game six
Winnipeg
Four teens recovering after Friday night stabbings
A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after four teenagers were stabbed at CF Polo Park Friday night.
'Part of a worldwide trend': E-bikes becoming more popular in Winnipeg
A new trend in sustainable, personal transportation is gaining popularity in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
Crash closes westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge
Ontario Provincial Police say a crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge on Monday.
GRT bus strike enters second week
Negotiations between Grand River Transit workers and the Region of Waterloo continued this weekend, but as of Monday, a deal has not been reached.
Calgary
City of Calgary, pet food bank offer help to wildfire evacuees
Over 29,000 Albertans have been forced from their homes as more than 100 wildfires continued to burn in the province on Sunday.
Calgarians walk to raise money for kids to talk about mental health
People in Calgary gathered near Eau Claire Sunday to walk so kids can talk about their mental health.
Saskatoon
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
Saskatoon event raises over $18,000 for Kids Help Phone
Nearly 100 participants turned out for the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event, rallying communities together in support of Kids Help Phone.
Saskatoon Entertainment Expo: A voice acting lesson from Pokémon’s Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld
Voice actor Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld says she was born to be a cartoon character.
Edmonton
'I'm feeling the hurt': More homes destroyed in Fox Lake as fire remains out of control
Dozens of houses have been lost to fire in a northern Alberta community, and for one High Level resident, those losses are hitting home.
Ponoka residents asked to shelter in place: RCMP
RCMP asked residents near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to shelter in place while officers search for a man in the area they believe to be "armed and dangerous."
Vancouver
'This thing was a runaway monster': wildfires continue in northern B.C.
Days after a fire was sparked and spread rapidly around the Village of McBride, B.C., the evacuation order was lifted on Sunday.
Grand Forks, B.C. state of local emergency rescinded
Residents in Grand Forks, B.C. are feeling optimistic Sunday, as the state of local emergency has been rescinded thanks to peaking flood waters.
Driver rescued after car plunges into the Nicomekl River in South Surrey
Four people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday that resulted in one car plunging into the Nicomekl River.
Regina
Volunteers show up in force for community cleanup in Moose Jaw
Following spring cleanup efforts in Regina, residents in Moose Jaw followed suit with their own 'Community Cleanup Day.'
Sawed-off shotgun, drugs seized after suspicious vehicle investigation: Regina police
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle ended with two arrests and a number of weapons and drugs seized, according to Regina police.