Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa

The stretch of warm, sunny weather will continue in the capital this week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 18 C on Monday.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight. There could be some patchy frost overnight.

Expect sunshine and a high of 17 C on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

Things will warm up on Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C.