Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa

There is nothing but sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa for the next several days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 14 C today. Fog patches will develop overnight and temperatures will fall to 1 C.

It will be warmer tomorrow with sunshine throughout the day and a high of 18 C. Things will cool down again overnight with a low of 5 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C on Saturday. A few clouds will roll in Saturday evening and temperatures will drop to 3 C overnight.