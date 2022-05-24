Plenty of sunshine in Ottawa on Tuesday

Outages persist across Ontario and Quebec, toll rises

Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.

Hydro Crews work to fix broken power poles and restore power in the Ottawa Valley municipality of Mississippi Mills, Ont. on May 23, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Davos climate focus: Can 'going green' mean oil and gas?

As government officials, corporate leaders and other elites at the World Economic Forum grapple with how to confront climate change and its devastating effects, a central question is emerging: to what extent can oil and gas companies be part of a transition to lower-carbon fuels?

200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east

Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.

