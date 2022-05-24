Plenty of sunshine in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be mainly sunny and warm in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 20 C. Today’s UV index will be 8, or very high.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to 5 C overnight.

It will be even warmer in Ottawa tomorrow – expect sunshine and a high of 23 C.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for tomorrow evening. Temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.

Expect rain throughout the day on Thursday and a high of 24 C.