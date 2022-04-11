Plenty of sunshine and warm weather to start the week

It will be a beautiful start to the week in the capital with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 12 C today. Some clouds will roll in this afternoon and there will be a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening. Tonight’s overnight low will be 5 C.

Temperatures will climb even higher tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 15 C and sunny skies. Tomorrow’s overnight low will be 2 C.

The rain will return on Wednesday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. The showers will continue into the evening and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.