Plenty of sunshine and warm weather to start the week

People walking along the Rideau Canal Western Pathway take advantage of warm weather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa on Sunday, May 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang People walking along the Rideau Canal Western Pathway take advantage of warm weather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa on Sunday, May 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina