Plenty of sunshine and warm weather to start the week
It will be a beautiful start to the week in the capital with sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 12 C today. Some clouds will roll in this afternoon and there will be a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening. Tonight’s overnight low will be 5 C.
Temperatures will climb even higher tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 15 C and sunny skies. Tomorrow’s overnight low will be 2 C.
The rain will return on Wednesday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. The showers will continue into the evening and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa eyes green bins in all apartment, condominium buildings
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Maritime provinces prepare to start administering 2nd COVID-19 booster shots
New Brunswick pharmacies will soon be administering second COVID-19 booster doses for those aged 50 and older in the province, following updated guidelines recently released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
'They're not going to win': Saskatoon rally denounces Russian 'atrocities' in Ukraine
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues for the seventh week, organizers at a vigil and rally outside Saskatoon City Hall weren’t resting for a moment to help in any way they can and keep the spotlight on Ukraine.
'All the fun stuff, all gone': B.C.'s school food guidelines would impact bake sales, fundraisers
A Surrey mom says the province's new proposal on food in schools are far too restrictive, and could mean the end of popular and profitable fundraisers like pizza day.
Do you know what to do if a tsunami hits B.C.? The province's annual reminder to be prepared
Tsunami preparedness week is underway in B.C., and the province says one of the most crucial things to know in advance is the difference between a watch, an advisory, and a warning.
‘There’s nothing like it’: Beloved Vancouver brunch spot closes after 25 years
A beloved East Vancouver brunch spot is closing after 25 years, and locals lined up for one last time this weekend.
Make up artists get celebrity treatment
Make up artists from across Saskatchewan gathered at the Cornwall Centre in Regina on Sunday to learn from one of the industry's best, Gregory Arlt, thanks to Mode Masterclass.
Regina police ask for help identifying driver involved in crash that sent child to hospital
Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver that struck a nine-year-old pedestrian early Saturday afternoon.
