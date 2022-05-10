Plenty of sunshine, above seasonal temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday
The warm stretch of weather continues in the capital today with temperatures well above the seasonal average.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C. Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.
Expect similar weather tomorrow with sunny skies and a high of 25 C. Wednesday’s overnight low will be 12 C.
A spring heat wave will arrive in the capital on Thursday. The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 30 C.
On Friday – a high of 31 C and a mix of sun and cloud.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener
Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
Backlogs improved, but long waits remain for elective surgeries
Canadian hospitals and health systems are still struggling through the ebb and flow of COVID-19, leading to long delays for elective procedures, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows. Though, the data shows, they are improving.
Russia hammers Odessa as dead civilians uncovered elsewhere
Russia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
Some cities will not halve child-care fees by end of year, study finds
The federal government’s highly touted national child-care program aims to make care more affordable for parents, but a new study suggests just how much fees are reduced will depend on where they live. The study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says because provinces and territories are taking different approaches to try to meet the government’s initial fee reduction targets, some might miss them.
'I'm getting recognized when I leave my house now': Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy!' streak
Mattea Roach is still tutoring and planning to go back to school after becoming the most successful Canadian contestant in 'Jeopardy!' history.
Crisis pregnancy centres criticized for 'deceptive' practices
Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.
Heartbreaking for military who served in Afghanistan to see Taliban in power: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand has said it is 'heartbreaking' for members of Canada's armed forces who served in Afghanistan to see the Taliban back in power.
Atlantic
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
Firefighter’s group sounds alarm over ambulance delays in Nova Scotia
The organization that represents professional firefighters in Nova Scotia’s capital is adding its voice to those of paramedics concerned over ambulance delays in the province.
Toronto
This Toronto family struggled to buy a home for $2 million. Here’s how they did it
Toronto homebuyers are being urged to put their best offer forward first in an effort to avoid disappointment during the biding process.
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.
Montreal
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Police investigate second drive-by shooting in Montreal area in two days; no injuries reported
Monday night saw another drive-by shooting in Montreal after a weekend when a man was killed and others injured in a similar shooting in Laval. No one appears to be injured after Monday's incident.
Northern Ontario
Ontario woman says Toronto travel agency mistake turned dream Jamaica trip into nightmare
An Ontario woman’s plans to celebrate a milestone birthday in Jamaica were all but ruined thanks to a mistake she says was made by a Toronto travel agency.
-
London
'No one is happy' but councillors still back development plan around Victoria Park
A plan to regulate the height and density of new buildings around London’s Victoria Park, found rare consensus among developers and neighbours — both sides are unsatisfied.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.
Winnipeg
Manitoba surgery wait times improving since start of pandemic
New data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) shows surgery wait times have improved in Manitoba since the pandemic began, and for some procedures have even exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
Province issues overland flood watch for all of southern, central Manitoba
With another fresh surge of precipitation on the horizon for Manitoba, the province has issued an overland flood watch for all of southern and central Manitoba.
Squeal on Pigs campaign asks Manitobans to report sightings, movements of invasive swine
Elusive and destructive wild pigs are wreaking havoc on parts of the Canadian Prairies, including in Manitoba, and a campaign new to the province is seeking your help tracking the invasive species.
Kitchener
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
One person seriously injured in Cambridge stabbing: police
One person has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
Calgary
Gaudreau scores on penalty shot, Flames down Stars 4-1 to even up playoff series
Johnny Gaudreau scored on a penalty shot for the Calgary Flames in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars to even up their playoff series at two wins apiece.
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming market
Calgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.
Man charged after fake horse head left at Calgary mayor's home
Now a common cultural reference, the idea of using a horse head to intimidate someone originated from a scene in 1972's 'The Godfather.'
Saskatoon
Suncor Energy reports earnings of $2.95B as oil prices surge
Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned $2.95 billion in the first quarter, up from $821 million in the same period of 2021, as the war in Ukraine and energy supply fears drove oil prices higher.
How this Sask. couple is helping families flee Ukraine
A Prince Albert couple is working to help bring Ukrainians to Canada in any way they can.
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater researchers report 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
A team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater says COVID-19 levels are on the rise again.
Edmonton
Advocates call for a national Indigenous alert system as search for Sask. child continues
In recent weeks, advocates have increased their call for a national Indigenous alert system as the search for Frank Young continues in northern Saskatchewan. The boy was last seen April 19 at a playground in the Red Earth community.
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit Oilers
The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
Vancouver
Discovery of 2 bodies in Abbotsford home prompts homicide investigation
Two bodies were found in an Abbotsford home Monday morning and homicide investigators have been called in to probe the deaths.
Passing the buck? B.C. minister, energy executive respond to record gas prices
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.
Windows smashed 8 times in 6 months: Vancouver businesses fed up with rampant vandalism
Multiple businesses are speaking out after being repeatedly targeted by vandals smashing their store windows – an issue they say is taking up more time and money than they can afford to spare.
Regina
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative Building
The Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
Sask. government criticized over exploration of SMR technology
Saskatchewan Green Party Leader Naomi Hunter accused the government of “kicking the climate crisis down the road,” by exploring small modular reactor (SMR) technology in a press conference Monday.
Approximately 100,000 commercial birds euthanized in Sask. due to avian flu
Tens of thousands of birds in Saskatchewan have died due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), despite only a handful of outbreaks at commercial poultry farms.