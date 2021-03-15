OTTAWA -- Could Monday be Ottawa's last day of the season with a high below freezing?

The way Environment Canada's forecast looks for the week, you may soon be able to put that parka away for a while.

It's a chilly start on Monday morning, with the wind chill making it feel like -24. Things will warm up to -3 C in the afternoon.

The low overnight will be -12 C.

But after that, things slowly start to warm up. Tuesday will be cold in the morning, but eventually be sunny with a high of 4 C.

Wednesday will see a high of 5 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Thursday will be wunny with a high of 7 C, and Friday will also be sunny with a high of 6 C.

The weekend will see even warmer temperatures, and the long-term forecast calls for double-digit highs next week.