Advertisement
Plenty of sun in Ottawa for final week of winter
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 7:21AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 15, 2021 9:40AM EDT
A drop of maple water drips out of a spile from a tree that was just tapped at the Vanier Museopark sugar bush in Ottawa on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The Vanier sugar bush is one of a few active urban sugar shacks, where maple syrup is produced the traditional way with buckets of maple water collected by hand. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Could Monday be Ottawa's last day of the season with a high below freezing?
The way Environment Canada's forecast looks for the week, you may soon be able to put that parka away for a while.
It's a chilly start on Monday morning, with the wind chill making it feel like -24. Things will warm up to -3 C in the afternoon.
The low overnight will be -12 C.
But after that, things slowly start to warm up. Tuesday will be cold in the morning, but eventually be sunny with a high of 4 C.
Wednesday will see a high of 5 C with a mix of sun and cloud.
Thursday will be wunny with a high of 7 C, and Friday will also be sunny with a high of 6 C.
The weekend will see even warmer temperatures, and the long-term forecast calls for double-digit highs next week.