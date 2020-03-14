OTTAWA -- The Ontario Government insists there is “plenty of food” available as shoppers pack stores looking for essential items.

Long lines and empty shelves have greeted shoppers at stores in Ottawa and across Ontario this weekend, as people rush to stock their homes with supplies due to the spread of COVID-19.

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and non-perishable goods were in short supply at several stores on Friday and Saturday.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ernie Hardeman issued a statement on Saturday related to Ontarians grocery habits:

“Ontarians can be confident that our food supply is robust and that our distribution system will continue to operate and remain responsive to the needs of Ontarians. Rest assured, we have plenty of food that will continue to reach grocery stores on a regular basis.”

The statement adds “our food supply chain is one of the strongest in the world and our government remains committed to ensuring Ontarians can access healthy and nutritious Ontario-produced food.”

On Friday, the Retail Council of Canada urged consumers not to panic after an “unprecedented” number of Canadians stripped the shelves bare of items.

“We were all taken short when people started to crowd and actually over purchase,” said Marc Fortin, president of the Retail Council of Canada Quebec.

Fortin tells CTVNews.ca that the council’s teams are working to replenish store shelves as quickly as possible.

“Our teams are working with producers abroad and in Canada as usual. Our warehouses are full of products. It’s now a question of replenishing the stores which is going to take time,” Fortin said.

With files from Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca Writer